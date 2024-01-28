Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $112.01. 5,176,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

