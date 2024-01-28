Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $112.01. 5,176,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

