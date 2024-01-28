Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 132.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

