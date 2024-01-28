Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

