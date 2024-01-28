ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Reaches $0.0380 on Major Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $65.37 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,720,807,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,984,537 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
