A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in January

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMKBY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.24. 551,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

