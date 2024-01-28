723,197 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 723,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

