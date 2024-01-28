698 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $404.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.65 and its 200 day moving average is $391.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

