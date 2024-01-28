538 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

