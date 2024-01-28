502 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $503.40. The company had a trading volume of 385,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

