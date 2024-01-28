46,817 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $948,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 144.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,158,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $974,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGGO opened at $26.45 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

