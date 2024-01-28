46,817 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 442.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 194,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $26.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

