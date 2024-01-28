394 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $810.98. 411,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $826.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $803.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

