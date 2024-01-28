2,550 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $801,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.62. The company had a trading volume of 884,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

