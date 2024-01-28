21,983 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,173. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

