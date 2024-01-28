17,600 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avnet Stock Down 1.1 %
AVT traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 551,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,715. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
