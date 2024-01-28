11,746 Shares in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. XML Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

