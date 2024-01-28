1,066 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.03. 1,489,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.