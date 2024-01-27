Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

Zuora Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 536,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,025. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.