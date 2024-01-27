Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.53.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 484,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,024. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

