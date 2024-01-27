Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $349.18 million and $13.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,661,700,117 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

