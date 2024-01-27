XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $72.92 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and $1.00 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017515 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.53 or 0.99997958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00211536 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 327.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00515159 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $868,027.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

