WSFS Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 260,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSFS Financial

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.