Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WOR traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. 235,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

