World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $25.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Analysts expect that World Kinect will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth $157,793,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $18,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $12,990,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

