WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 971.2% in January

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 971.2% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WISeKey International by 151.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

WISeKey International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WKEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WISeKey International

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.