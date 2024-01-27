WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.25

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 31048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

