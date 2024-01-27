WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.77

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 15427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $659.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 118.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 358,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 246,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 56,907 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.