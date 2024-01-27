Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $4.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Wipro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 9.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
