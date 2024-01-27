Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 23,391 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ABT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 5,175,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,894. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
