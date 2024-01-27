Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 23,391 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 5,175,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,894. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.