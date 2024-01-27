Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 193,267 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,267 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.49. 1,823,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

