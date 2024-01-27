Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.49. 469,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,093. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

