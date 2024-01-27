Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. 21,013,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,361,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

