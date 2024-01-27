Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IXN traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $71.23. 236,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.