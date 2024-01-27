Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,168. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

