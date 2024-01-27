Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. 4,612,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,667. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

