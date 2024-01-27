Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,485,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

