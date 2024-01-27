Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. 107,080,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,420,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.24. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

