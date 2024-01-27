Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $1,258,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ITM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 903,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.