WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $33.33 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $100,363.61 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00160918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014232 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

