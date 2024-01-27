Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.2 %
WHLR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 206,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $662,473.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 319,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,041,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
