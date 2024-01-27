Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Western Digital Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,644,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,581. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

