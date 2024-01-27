Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

WDC traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,645,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 634.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

