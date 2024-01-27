Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 2437786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

