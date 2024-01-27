Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 760.8% in January

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 760.8% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 421,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
