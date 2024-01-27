Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 760.8% in January

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 760.8% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 421,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Hyperion Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $39,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

