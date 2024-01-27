Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth $71,085,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 136.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

