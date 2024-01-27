Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

