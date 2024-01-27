Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 1,159,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,375. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 5,837.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

