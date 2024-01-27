Wedbush Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $615.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.