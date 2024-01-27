WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WaveDancer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaveDancer Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229. WaveDancer has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.00.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

